SAM Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

