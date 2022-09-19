American National Bank Makes New $28,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American National Bank bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 660.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

