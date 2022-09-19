SAM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

