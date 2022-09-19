Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 165,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after buying an additional 369,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

