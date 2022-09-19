Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $299.37 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $284.31 and a 12-month high of $453.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

