Evercore ISI Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $166.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUI. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $152.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

