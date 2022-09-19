National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Evercore ISI

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,108 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

