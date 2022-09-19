Evercore ISI Cuts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $135.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

Life Storage stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.