Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
INVH opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.
Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
