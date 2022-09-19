Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

