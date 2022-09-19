Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to “Hold” at Williams Trading

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 74.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 122,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,433 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Canada Goose by 358.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 87,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 37.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 131,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

