Evercore ISI Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $306.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.18.
NYSE ESS opened at $261.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
