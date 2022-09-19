Evercore ISI Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $53.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
