Evercore ISI Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $53.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

