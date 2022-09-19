YAM V3 (YAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,402.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $1.72 million and $99,402.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,723.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00060257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010874 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002350 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00063742 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.