TOKPIE Price Tops $0.16 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $17,865.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00896744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE’s launch date was May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

