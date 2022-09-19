Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $17,763.43 and approximately $72.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Urals Coin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity.The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

