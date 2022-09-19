Noir Market Cap Hits $81,122.83 (NOR)

Noir (NOR) traded 82.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Noir has a market capitalization of $81,122.83 and $74.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00090098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00083356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00021286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00031065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007717 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,688,167 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Buying and Selling Noir

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

