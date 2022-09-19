Polkamarkets Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $263,665.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,723.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00060257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010874 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002350 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

