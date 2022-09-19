Procyon Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $402.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.95. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.33.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

