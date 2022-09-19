Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $442.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00283725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00110500 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00071624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,891,822 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

