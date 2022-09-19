Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.27, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.