Ultiledger Price Hits $0.0098 (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and $30,426.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00115520 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00896744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io.
