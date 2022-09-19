LINK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $238,156.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. LINK has a market cap of $204.98 million and approximately $238,156.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $33.23 or 0.00177964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official website is link.network.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

