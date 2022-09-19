Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,071 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $123,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $283.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.89. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

