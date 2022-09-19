Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
KEG.UN opened at C$15.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.86. The stock has a market cap of C$180.19 million and a PE ratio of -23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.62 and a twelve month high of C$17.00.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
