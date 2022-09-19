SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

SRV.UN opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.48. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$10.11 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.36.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

