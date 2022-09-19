SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
SRV.UN opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.48. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$10.11 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.36.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
