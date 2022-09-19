Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.93. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
