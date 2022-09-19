Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Declares Final Dividend of $1.45

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.40.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Penrose purchased 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10). In related news, insider Michael del Prado purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$147.50 ($103.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($20,629.37). Also, insider Karen Penrose purchased 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10). In the last three months, insiders have bought 922 shares of company stock worth $176,970.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.