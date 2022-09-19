Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.33

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Vulcan Steel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Vulcan Steel Company Profile
Read More
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.