Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.33

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vulcan Steel Limited primarily engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Metals. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

