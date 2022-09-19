S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (OTC:SBBI)

S.B.C.P. Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
S.B.C.P. Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of SBBI opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. S.B.C.P. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $105.00.
About S.B.C.P. Bancorp
