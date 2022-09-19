Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 2,434,370 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $16,180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $15,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,703,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,750 over the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

