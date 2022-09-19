Paradiem LLC Grows Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

