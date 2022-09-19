Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,677,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $147.30 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.