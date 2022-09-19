Paradiem LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $29.53 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 64.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

