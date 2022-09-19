Paradiem LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Paradiem LLC lowered its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned 0.59% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $22.13 on Monday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

