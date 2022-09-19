Paradiem LLC Purchases 7,504 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $139,000.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ICL opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.