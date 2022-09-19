Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,515,000 after acquiring an additional 231,268 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %

TAK opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.