Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.3 %

FL stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 37.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 183.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 25.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

