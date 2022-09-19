AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

