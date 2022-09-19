American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

