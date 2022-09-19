iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

