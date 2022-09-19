Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

