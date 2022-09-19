Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

