Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79.

