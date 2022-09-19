Wedmont Private Capital Invests $367,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

