Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $289.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

