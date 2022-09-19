iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $148.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

