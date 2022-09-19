Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 291.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

CHTR opened at $377.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $371.61 and a one year high of $769.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.