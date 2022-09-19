Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

