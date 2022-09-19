Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.32 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.74.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

