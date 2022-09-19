Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $141.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

